Off-highway Motorized Travel Restricted in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Snowmobiles and other off-highway vehicles will be restricted staring the first of the year in the Wood River Valley to protect wintering wildlife. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the restrictions to motorized off-highway vehicles will begin on January 1, and extend to April 30, 2023. According to the BLM deer and elk are returning to areas around the Wood River Valley for the winter and the restrictions will help reduce stress on the herds. People recreating in areas are asked to consider their potential impacts to wildlife and remember to keep their dogs on a leash. Specific areas closed off to motorized use will be posted and a map is available. Some areas have travel corridors allowing people to travel through specific areas. See list of areas impacted by the closure:

All BLM land north of East Fork and Greenhorn

South aspects of Ohio Gulch

Quigley to Muldoon

Bell Mountain to Picabo

Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch and Hwy 20

Big and Little Beaver Drainages

Camp Creek and Poison Creek areas

Elk Mountain area

