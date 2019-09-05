Off-ramp at Burley Exit to be Closed Today

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Roadwork is planned for an off-ramp near Burley today. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, Exit 208 off-ramp headed west is scheduled to have the existing pavement milled and new asphalt put down to improve the condition of the roadway.

ITD said that the work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last throughout the day until 5 p.m. The exit will be closed while crews work on the pavement.

Drivers will need to use Exit 211 or Exit 216 in order to get to Burley. The closure only impacts the off-ramp, all other access will be open.

ITD and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones, where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply.