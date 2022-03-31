Man Shot behind Idaho Falls Gym, One Arrested for Murder

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities have charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder following the discovery of a body with gunshot wounds behind a gym Wednesday in Idaho Falls. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Jake Eilander, of Bonneville County, was arrested late Wednesday and charged with the death of 44-year-old Ulises Rangel. Police said Rangel was found dead at around 4 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds behind a commercial gym. Investigators were able to use security footage and other information to track down Eilander to a home garage in Idaho Falls. Officers surrounded the garage and found two people inside, one being Eilander. Police said they found a loaded handgun with ammunition that allegedly matched evidence found at the crime scene.

Get our free mobile app