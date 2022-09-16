Evacuation Orders Lifted Near Ross Fork Fire, Roads Remain Closed

SMILEY CREEK, Idaho (KLIX)-Evacuees can now return to their cabins near Smiley Creek as evacuation orders have been pulled back to a ready status, however some roads remain closed. The Blaine County Sheriff's announced Friday morning that the evacuation status for areas around the Ross Fork Fire at a READY status, meaning people in the area should be ready to evacuate at a moments. The small community of Smiley Creek and Sawtooth City had to be evacuated as the fire moved eastward more than a week ago. Some places may not be accessible due to a a closure order by the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest that remains in place for forest areas, roads, and trails. State Highway 75 remains open, but the sheriff's office said it could close at a moments notice. According to fire officials, the Ross Fork Fire is now at 28 percent containment. Recent rains have helped slow the fire, however there is still the potential for dry conditions along with wind to increase fire activity during the weekend. Much of the fire activity is burning within the perimeter. Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place for the Sawtooth North Zone limiting where campfires can be used.

