Oktoberfest is going to be here before you know it and we are just a little excited about it. Oktoberfest is one of those events I look forward to every year because there is so much to it. It is a giant party in Downtown Twin Falls.

Oktoberfest In Downtown Twin Falls

Oktoberfest will be on October 7th and October 8th. On Friday, the event kicks off at 4 pm and runs until 9 pm. On Saturday, October 8th, it kicks off at 11 am and runs until 9 pm. Oktoberfest takes place on Main St in Downtown Twin Falls. The road gets blocked off so everyone can safely have a great time.

What To Look Forward To At Oktoberfest

Of course, there is going to be a ton of beer and food. But they are trying to make it a bit more family-friendly with things like kid fun centers, in previous years they have had a petting zoo, but we haven't been able to confirm that just yet. Some of the beer you will find is Sam Adam's, White Claw, Koto Brewing, Sawtooth Brewery, Sockeye Brewing, and more that aren't listed. There will be live entertainment, Idaho Battlefields will be there, The Escapuary and Twin Blades.

Food Coming To Oktoberfest

Not only is it Downtown so you can pop into all the restaurants on Main to grab a bite to eat, but there will be food trucks like Porked Out, Meat the Skewers, Mikey's Kettle Corn, and some new places I have never seen before like Smokin' Nice Tacos and Nana's Hotdog Heaven. Yes, please! That is just to name a few. You definitely have to check out the website to get all the information you want.

The best part is the event is absolutely free to attend! So bring the entire family, bring a designated driver, and bring your dancing shoes.

