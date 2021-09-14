Twin Falls Oktoberfest Takes Over Downtown October 2nd

Oktoberfest in Downtown Twin Falls is happening again this year. The first day of the festivities begin on Friday October 2nd and again on Saturday October 3rd. There will be tons of family friendly events.

What is Oktoberfest?

It is a take over of Downtown Twin Falls between Hansen and Gooding. It is free to attend but there will be things to purchase. There will also be lots and lots of food options.

What kind of events are happening those two days?

There are vendors all over the place, you can purchase food like elephant ears and barbecue. The restaurants in Downtown are participating as well. There will also be a bounce house and face painting for the kids. And of course a beer garden to celebrate for the adults. Live music will also be playing both days.

What live music is going to be playing?

Friday from 4 pm to 5 pm Hollowed Collective will play. 5:30 pm to 7 pm The Moody Jews and 7:30 pm to 9 pm is Aaron Golay

Saturday there are two stages

Main Stage: Noon to 2 pm Far Better, Close By

2:30 pm to 4 pm The Moody Jews

4:20 pm to 6:30 pm Red Light Challenge

7 pm to 9 pm Casio Dreams

2nd Stage: Noon to 2 pm Boise Polka Project

2:30 pm to 4 pm Darian Renee

4:30 pm to 6:30 pm Last Call

It looks like it is going to be two full days of fun and a lot of vendors. Events like these are a great excuse to pig out on all the greatest food.

