Oktoberfest In Downtown Twin Falls October 2nd And 3rd

If you like beer and food you may want to check out Oktoberfest happening in Downtown Twin Falls October 2nd and 3rd. There is going to be plenty to eat, plenty to drink and lots of fun.

The event starts at 4 p.m. on Friday October 2nd on Main Street between Hansen and Gooding. Saturday it is from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Live music will be played both days that you can enjoy as you walk around Downtown with a beer in your hand. Some of the vendors include Cow Dog Cotton Candy, which makes some of the best flavors of cotton candy I have ever tasted. I really enjoy the S'mores one.

You can get the Elephant Ears you have been craving since the Twin Falls County Fair. There is also Smokey Bone, Sawtooth Brewery, Porked Out and "Smokin' Nice Tacos" which I have never heard of but I definitely need to see what they are all about.

There will be shopping vendors as well so if you want to support some local stores and get a head start on some holiday shopping you can always give that a try as well. If you have kids and can't find a babysitter that is ok, there is going to be a kids zone as well.

Check out their website for more details on music, events, vendors and more.