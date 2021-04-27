On The Hook Fish & Chips Stopping In Twin Falls ID Thurs (4/29)

For fans of fish and chips, Twin Falls will be getting a visit from a popular area food truck this Thursday, April 29. The truck always attracts a good number of people in the Magic Valley for lunch and dinner.

Beer-battered, flakey goodness is headed our way this week in the form of On the Hook Fish and Chips. Their mobile kitchen will be serving up fresh, line-caught Alaskan Cod, along with their signature dipping sauces. The idea came from two University of Wyoming students in 2016, and their trucks have been rolling through the western United States and beyond, drawing crowds of hungry fans ever since.

Thursday, find On the Hook Fish and Chips in the Smith's parking lot, at 1913 Addison Avenue East. in Twin Falls. They will be on-site from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. For future appearances, you can also sign up to get alerted whenever they will be rolling through the city on their main website. Just click the "subscribe" link at the bottom of the "about us" page.

They serve almost a dozen states, including Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, and generally stop in the Magic Valley each month in the spring and summer.

Last time they passed through Twin Falls, I drove past them toward the end of my lunch hour, and didn't have the time to navigate the line of people. I'll be hitting them up on Thursday for sure, as fish and chips have always been a favorite of mine.

