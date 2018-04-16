On Twin Falls Council Agenda: Roosters, Parking and Lasers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) On the agenda for tonight's Twin Falls City Council Meeting are several notable items. One of the biggest will be a public hearing on whether or not to allow roosters within city limits and eliminate the need for a special permit for four hens or less.

Also, council will consider eliminating special parking permits for downtown parking lots. The heads of the Twin Falls Police and Fire departments will present the assembly with their annual reports. Plus, Southern Idaho Tourism will be making a request to host a laser light show at Shoshone Falls Park next month, read more about the plans HERE. There is much more on the city council agenda, which you can find HERE.

The council meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall on 203 Main Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.