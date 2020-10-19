One Arrested after Arson in Jerome

Idaho State Fire Marshal

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Jerome that resulted in one person behind bars.

In a brief statement on social media, the State Fire Marshal's office said one person was arrested following a Sunday morning fire that took down a home and badly damaged a neighbor's home.

Investigators spent the afternoon looking through the burnt ruble and determined the fire was started on purpose. More information to come....

