One Arrested after Arson in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Jerome that resulted in one person behind bars.
In a brief statement on social media, the State Fire Marshal's office said one person was arrested following a Sunday morning fire that took down a home and badly damaged a neighbor's home.
Investigators spent the afternoon looking through the burnt ruble and determined the fire was started on purpose. More information to come....
Enter your number to get our free mobile app