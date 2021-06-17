One Killed in ATV Crash Near Arimo

ARIMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah woman was killed when she was ejected from an ATV Thursday afternoon near Arimo.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at a little after 4 p.m. on South Smith Canyon Road and Pine View Loop in Bannock County. ISP said 67-year-old Chikay Cole, was driving a newer Polaris ATV with passenger Kerry Cole, 67, both of Sandy, Utah when she missed a turn and the two were ejected from the ATV. Both of them had been wearing helmets, but Chikay died at the scene. Kerry was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The crash is still under investigation. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Bannock County Search and Rescue also responded to the crash.

