Idaho Trooper, 2 People Hurt in Collision Near Arimo

ARIMO, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho State Police trooper and two other people were sent to a hospital when another motorist hit the officer's patrol car in eastern Idaho Wednesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, the trooper had stopped to help a motorist after his vehicle caught on fire in the northbound lane of I-15. The trooper and the man, from Downey, were sitting in the patrol car when it was struck from behind by a Honda sedan driven by a California man. All three were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

ISP said there had been traffic cones out on the roadway blocking the right lane, the emergency lights on the patrol car was on, and there was a bright sign on the back of the car with "slow down" printed on it. The patrol car was slowly moving in the close lane while fire crews dealt with the fire.

Arimo is about 30 miles south of Pocatello.