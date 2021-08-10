Rigby Man Killed after Being Pinned by ATV Against Rock

PARIS, Idaho (KLIX)-Bear Lake County authorities say a 77-year-old man was killed when his ATV went off a forest road and pinned him against a rock Friday evening.

According to the Bear Lake County Sheriff's office, the man from Rigby, who was not identified, had been riding an ATV in North Canyon the evening of August 6, when his family reported him missing after not returning to camp. Family members located the man and ATV down an embankment and reported it to authorities.

The sheriff's office said the ATV had gone off an abandoned logging road and rolled down the embankment, overturned and pinned the man against a rock, he had not been wearing a helmet. Bear Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue and Bear Lake County Ambulance Services helped retrieve the body.

