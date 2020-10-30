One Killed in Rollover South of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a single car rollover in east Idaho near Pocatello Thursday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello were a 2013 Volvo S60 had rolled. The driver of the car, Elton Zundel, 67, of Pocatello, had been headed north when he went off the right shoulder of the road.

ISP said Zundel had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash.