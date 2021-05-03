One Killed in Two-vehicle Crash Near Craigmont
CRAIGMONT, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and an 18-year-old injured in a crash near Craigmont early Sunday morning.
According to Idaho State Police, Lydia Chanler, 57, of Grangeville had been driving a Chevrolet Trax on U.S. Highway 95 when she went over the center line and struck a Subaru Forester driven by Taylor Bransford, also of Grangeville.
ISP said Chanler was killed while Bransford was airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. The crash blocked the highway for more than an hour.
