One of Twin Falls’ Favorite Farm Markets Opens This Week

Blue Rock Farm Market is debatably one of the most popular Farmers Markets in the Twin Falls area and they’ve been gearing up for opening day this week and stocking up on all the fresh, local produce you’ve been waiting for.

Fruits and Vegetables

Locally grown non-GMO vegetables are grown on their Buhl, Idaho farms; as well as fruits grown in the Treasure Valley area.

Meats from animals living their best lives

Blue Rock Farm Market’s meats are harvested from grass-fed beef, free-range chickens, and pigs. Their livestock are grass-fed with no GMO feed and are steroid free

Baked Goods

You’ll come for the fresh produce but don’t be surprised if you walk out with more pies than you can carry. You’ll find an ample supply of bread, pies, and some of the best cinnamon rolls in Southern Idaho.

Dairy

Blue Rock stocks milk and Ice Cream from Buhl’s famous Cloverleaf Creamery and other local dairies, as well as cow and goat milk and cheeses from Kimberly’s Best. Fun Fact: Kimberly’s Best cheeses are sourced from cows that do not produce the A-1 protein found in most dairy, which can sometimes be the culprit for those who have digestive issues with dairy.

Other stuff

Blue Rock offers several grain-free cereals and granola for those who like to go paleo. You’ll find plenty of homemade jams, locally grown raw honey, and locally raised eggs from pastured hens in Hazleton.

Opening Day

Blue Rock Farm Market will be opening on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. They’re located on the corner of Pole Line and Grandview in Twin Falls.