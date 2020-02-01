One Person Dead After Twin Falls County Crash

Idaho State Police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Twin Falls County on Saturday, February 1.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of E 3700 N and N 2570 E at 8:45 a.m.

29-year-old Myka Jeffers from Filer was driving a truck when it hit a Prius driven by 65-year-old Cheryl Philips from Wendell.

Police say Jeffers was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened and was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls by paramedics. Phillips wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened and died at the scene from injuries.

The crash blocked the intersection for about 4.5 hours.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash with the help of the Filer Fire Department, Filer Police Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.