Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
- Wednesday, February 22, 2023
2:00-4:00 pm Mountain Time
Lincoln County Community Center
201 South Beverly Street
Shoshone, ID 83352
- Thursday, February 23, 2023
5:00-7:00 pm Mountain Time
Canyon Crest Event Center
330 Canyon Crest Drive
Twin Falls, ID 83301
- Friday, February 24, 2023
2:00-4:00 pm Mountain Time
Virtual/Zoom webinar
Pre-register here:
https://bit.ly/LavaRidgePublicMtg
- Wednesday, March 1, 2023
3:00-7:00 pm Pacific Time
DoubleTree by Hilton–Portland*
1000 NE Multnomah Street
Portland, OR 97232
*Complimentary garage parking
- Thursday, March 2, 2023
3:00-7:00 pm Pacific Time
Mercer Island Community and Event Center
8236 South East 24th Street
Mercer Island, WA 98040
How to comment:
- The BLM’s ePlanning project site at https://bit.ly/3uu3BuV. Click on the “Participate Now” button to the right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit.”
- Through e-mail to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov.
- Delivered by hand or U.S. Mail enclosed in an envelope labeled “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.