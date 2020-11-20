TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Magic Valley communities of Ditrich, Shoshone, and county of Gooding took top honors in the 10th Annual Operation Facelift event.

Southern Idaho Economic Development announced this week the winners of the regional community revitalization project that encourages communities to come up with small and large projects to build community pride, inspire new business development and revitalize the heart of a town.

The city of Dietrich took "Best Community Art Facelift" for their project of taking old mailboxes and painting them.

Gooding County took "Best Placemaking Facelift" for using funds provided by sponsors to buy an electronic reader board at the entry of the Gooding County Fairgrounds.

The city of Shoshone won "Best Small Business Facelift" for the restoration of the front of three downtown buildings; benches built by local Future Farmers of America members will also be placed around town later.

“This was an unprecedented year for Operation Facelift, where we had more communities participate in the program and a record-breaking amount of sponsors, despite the challenges presented due to the pandemic,” said Connie Stopher, Executive Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development. “This annual project is indicative of our region’s dedication to helping one another and our strong business community that is committed to Southern Idaho’s success.”

The communities of Glenns Ferry, Buhl, Wendell, Hollister, Jerome County, and Richfield also participated in Operation Facelift during the months of September and October. The event is mainly sponsor funded by various businesses from around the region and local contributions.