OPINION: A Mask Mandate Could Still be in the Works

We’re not out of the mask mandate woods. Idaho’s South Central Public Health District has it on Thursday’s agenda. Two people shared concerns with me about the topic. One in government and the other from the local clergy. Both are opposed to mask mandates. One tells me he spoke with a counterpart in a neighboring state. The counterpart said any mandate would be devastating to small business owners. The neighboring county has already had the experience.

As I explained on-air after the mandate appeared to be dead in Twin Falls, we could be looking at a pyrrhic victory. Or mandate opponents won a battle but not the war.

The health districts have some powerful allies and let’s not forget, our Governor could still make a statewide declaration. He’s getting the full court press from Idaho’s liberal media. The latest is the dying Idaho Statesman. An editorial writer demands Brad Little take the plunge because Utah’s Governor gagged his people for the next two weeks. Monkey see, monkey do? Or as my mom would’ve said, if Gary leaped off a bridge would you have to do the same?

As we all know, journalists are the smartest people you’ll ever encounter. While few have medical backgrounds they’ve absorbed the knowledge through osmosis during interviews. Why people who are so dad gummed brilliant make so little money is a mystery.

Nationally, these same types tell us who wins elections. They instruct us on what words we can use and what words we can’t use and they tell us the difference between right and wrong. They must have received seminary training through osmosis. Oh, right. They generally aren’t people of faith.

We’re engaged in a cultural and constitutional tug-of-war. Don’t reward your media controllers. Don’t reward your jailers the next election. Don’t be silent.