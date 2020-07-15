Opinion: Fruitcake Proposes New National Anthem

When I was a boy, I used to get chills when I heard the first half-dozen bars of the Star Spangled Banner. My dad could sing several stanzas. Most public performances abbreviate the song. The old man also taught he how to fold a flag when taking it down before sunset. At school when we saw pictures of flags from elsewhere around the world, I used to think people in other countries must be jealous of the United States of America.

one of the goofiest suggestions I’ve ever come across was made by a leftist columnist

In recent years I’ve listened as malcontents suggested we drop the Star Spangled Banner and adopt something less “violent”. As if this country (like many others) wasn’t birthed in blood.

Now, one of the goofiest suggestions I’ve ever come across was made by a leftist columnist at the Los Angeles Times. He suggests we adopt Bill Withers’ Lean on Me. The writer isn’t practicing satire but is serious about the change. Loopy as all get out would be a good description for the idea.

Ben Shapiro replied to Jody Rosen’s column by offering a song from the children’s show Barney and Friends.

Now you know, this is only going to make the liberals even angrier, more vindictive and seeking retribution. They don’t like being mocked and they’ve marked the first Wednesday in November as the day they can start settling scores. They’ve been smashing statues and forcing name changes and they won’t stop until the churches are closed and you wash their feet and swear fealty to their secular faith.

This is what’s at stake this year and while we laugh at Rosen, he represents a dangerous ideology. His anthem choice is below: