OPINION: Is the USA on the Verge of Splitting Up?

Far-fetched? A friend shared some books and stories with me at least 15 years ago. The writers, some American and others from overseas, were predicting the breakup of the United States. Their timeline was soon. It didn’t happen and I forgot about the warnings. Over the last couple of years I’ve been hearing some new alarms and have mixed feelings. It’s hard to see how my country would be stronger if we lost some component parts.

I suspect it’s because a President Trump would tell the liberal states with tin cups to get their own houses in order.

I also see how some places considered dead weight could be tossed overboard. It’s an argument I suppose that has some appeal. You know, those cities and states where they’ve got massive public employee pension debt. The rest of us would be off the hook on that count, although. We would all likely have to pick up a proportional share of the national debt.

A piece I read this week at MarketWatch warns the split could be coming soon. A fellow named Jeffrey Gundlach cites gridlock on economic stimulus and a Trump victory. I suspect it’s because a President Trump would tell the liberal states with tin cups to get their own houses in order.

A Biden victory actually worried me. Some of the plans for energy, environment and guns are enough to cause flyover country to walk away. I say worried instead of worry. When Republicans held the Senate, it put a monkey wrench in plans to curb fracking, pack courts and add new states. Checks and balances!

Otherwise, we would be drawing up plans for a United States of Deplorable. Probably we would be allowed to keep the flag. The other guys don’t like it and for which it stands. They could adopt the hammer and sickle.