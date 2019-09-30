Opinion: Media Gives Biden a Free Pass on Ukraine

Mainstream media keeps telling us Joe and Hunter Biden did nothing illegal in Ukraine. When pressed the response is to say there was already an investigation and conclusion.

As Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana asked one TV talking head, who did the investigation? When confronted, the TV talking head couldn’t answer for his own channel. On the very same network (MSDNC), an opinion host interrupted a Presidential news conference to call Donald Trump a liar. Her name is Nicolle Wallace. She worked for George W. Bush (the Bushies, as you know, love Mr. Trump). Wallace isn’t a trained journalist.

If we didn’t, the public would never know the nation’s big papers and alphabet networks were auxiliaries of the left-wing political party.

She explained the government of Ukraine cleared Biden and son. And she claimed the Wall Street Journal did the same. Then she clarified and pointed out the Journal cited the Ukrainian government.

Do journalists routinely stop asking questions when a government issues a report? It certainly doesn’t happen with our own government. Then why not be skeptical of Ukraine’s government? Do media folks believe the Ukrainian leadership is squeaky clean? Is there some history to back up this idea?

Reporters can’t understand why there isn’t more public outrage when a fellow traveler gets slapped around by Greg Gianforte. It’s because the public perceives bias. Do you believe accepting everything a foreign government tells you is a sign of bias? Of course it’s bias. It’s the selective application of how a story gets covered. There’s no uniform effort.

Donald Trump gets the short straw, always, when it comes to media. His predecessor gave reporters thrills up their legs. The fellow travelers in mainstream media gave Barack Obama daily Lewinsky’s. Meanwhile, the IRS was harassing conservatives and Mr. Obama was surveilling reporters. There was a bit of Stockholm syndrome during his years in the White House.

For all the griping mainstream media types do when it comes to conservative talk radio, we put pressure on the fellow travelers. If we didn’t, the public would never know the nation’s big papers and alphabet networks were auxiliaries of the left-wing political party.

As a listener/viewer/reader, you’ve got to demand accountability.