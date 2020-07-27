Opinion: Protect the Blue Flag and the People for Which it Stands

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

A guy shared his concern about what we commonly call the Blue Flag. It’s the flag associated with law enforcement across America. The interim police chief in Boise is banning the use of the flag by his department because it could hurt the feelings of liberals, Marxists and anarchists. Let’s be hopeful the appeaser remains interim. I find my feelings are ruffled by burning cities but can’t find anyone outside the White House interested in banning flames.

A Facebook connection told me he respects police but always thought the blue line altered the flag and violated flag code. I politely disagree. The blue flags didn’t originate as American flags. The design is simply the same. In my mind, altering would be someone cutting an American flag into patterns and making it into a skirt.

Meanwhile, the effort to kowtow to the mob continues across the country. A fire department in Massachusetts was instructed to take down blue flags on display at the firehouse. The flags were hanging to memorialize a local policeman executed three years ago by a thug. Law enforcement and firefighters work a lot of details together and despite what you might see on an episode of Law and Order, they don’t spend all their time battling each other in fistfights.

This is what it’s come down to, we cower as the left runs roughshod over our culture and traditions. And the people who once stood between us and anarchy are being ordered to stand down. The fear is spreading faster than the pandemic. Or, at least among mealy-mouth politicians.