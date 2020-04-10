Opinion: The Idaho Economic Suicide Pact

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Government is going out of its way to destroy Idaho industry. Need evidence? The latest is a video from Visit Idaho. It’s reminiscent of the guy at a party. He notices a pretty woman across the room keeps stealing glances and batting her eyes when they make visual contact. He works up his courage, strolls over the floor and says, “Hello!” “Drop dead,” she replies.

This lovely short movie highlighting some of the state’s natural beauty is very much a tease, however. The producers have hired a narrator who then tells you not to come to Idaho. Gee, will anyone get residuals for that slogan?

You can watch the video below and ask yourself just how was it our state government had such a total break with reality.

The Republicans who were making threatening noises my way at mid-week have, for now, stopped growling. Perhaps they’ve heard the increased call volume on my program. Talk radio listeners are likely voters. Many own businesses. Or they did.

It’s not like I’m beaming thoughts through their skulls and turning them into my evil minions. They can think quite clearly on their own. The show is just a conduit, an opportunity to be heard.

From what they observe, nobody in big party politics is listening.

There is anger and then there is something called rage. A raging electorate doesn’t care about party affiliation. It just wants to punish the tormentor. If you know history, think 1932.

This isn’t going to end well for a comfortable establishment.