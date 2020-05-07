Opinion: Two Stories Suggest Media’s Virus Narrative is Wrong

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How deadly is coronavirus infection? This story from Utah County may offer some evidence by the lack of what’s being reported. Two businesses in the Provo/Orem area have a combined 68 workers testing positive for the virus. It’s said workers didn’t have any special protections and were ordered to show up for jobs even if already diagnosed with infection.

Very damning stuff and certainly meant to embarrass the companies. The firms, I’m sure, could also face civil actions from employees. Who knows, there may also be some criminal violations.

If public shaming is all he has left in his quiver, then his orders are the consistency of tissue paper.

All that said, the story says nothing about anyone being hospitalized or worse. If county government and local media planned to use these employers as an example of bad behavior, government and media would clearly outline severely ill or dead workers. The lack of any such mention suggests overwhelmingly, workers didn’t display symptoms.

Which could mean an enormous slice of the population has been infected. Which would lower the death rate significantly.

Meanwhile, Idaho’s Governor is attempting to shame businesses here that jump the gun when opening. During an interview with public broadcasting, Brad Little called these business owners “disrespectful”. If public shaming is all he has left in his quiver, then his orders are the consistency of tissue paper.

I’ve also noticed some Republicans involved in primaries are airing commercials voiced by former Governor “Butch” Otter. Is it because many members of Little’s own party at the moment don’t want a public association with current coronavirus policy?

This morning a member of our audience telephoned and shared the losses he and his wife have suffered during the shutdown. The couple operate a salon. Even with government assistance they’re six-thousand dollars in the hole and it’s getting much worse every day.