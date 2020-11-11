MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 78-year-old man driving a pickup pulling a camp trailer died Wednesday morning when the vehicle rolled on the interstate near Malta.

Wayne Jearls, 78, of Fall Creek was driving a late 90s model Ford F350 headed west at around 8:32 a.m. when he lost control and went into the median and rolled, according to Idaho State Police. The truck and trailer ended up in the eastbound lanes blocking traffic. ISP said several bystanders helped after the crash.

Wayne died at the scene while his passenger, Linda Jearls, 77, was taken to Cassia Regional Medical Center then later flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. ISP said both people had their seat belts on. The crash blocked traffic for about five hours. the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Declo Fire Department, Malta Ambulance, Medic One Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.