UPDATE: Kootenai County Sheriff's officials said the two women who went missing from Pendleton, Oregon were found in the Panhandle National Forest after a hunter located one of the women deceased Friday morning. The hunter called emergency dispatch at around 11:45 a.m. after finding the elder woman in the Solitaire Saddle area. The hunter guided law enforcement to the victim. A search of the area found the gold minivan with the other woman inside, alive. The sheriff's office said it looked like the two women had gotten lost and confused while following their GPS and ended up in the Forest where their vehicle had broken down. The mother tried to walk for help but died from exposure. The woman who stayed with the van was her daughter, who is mentally disabled. Family was headed to the area to pick her up.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Oregon authorities say two women headed to Utah took an unusual route through Idaho and have asked anyone who spotted them to report it. Idaho State Police shared information issued by the Pendleton Police Department regarding two women from their area, Dorothy "Kae" Turner and Heider Turner, both departed Pendleton on November 3, in a gold 2015 Chrysler Town & Country with license number OR/432MDR.

According to authorities, when family last spoke to the women they were on what they said was an unusual route through Idaho. Since then neither woman have answered their cellphones. Oregon Police say there may have been a sighting of the vehicle on Interstate 90 near Post Falls and another reported sighting near Franklin. A truck driver reported seeing a similar vehicle near Payette early Thursday morning. If anyone has seen the vehicle or women, call the Umatilla County Dispatch Center (541) 966-3650.