Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Spending Weekend In Southeast Idaho

The famed Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has stopped in southeast Idaho through August 29. The unique, four-wheel yellow and orange automobile will be on display at a couple of Idaho Falls events this weekend.

For those that are planning a trip over the weekend to southeast Idaho, there's a chance you might pass a familiar hot-dogging motor vehicle in the slow lane. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making the rounds in Idaho Falls this weekend.

The idea was hatched back in the 1930s, and while the design and models have changed throughout history, those who see it on the roadway still can't help but take delight in its presence. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile makes stops all across the United States promoting its brand.

It was on display at the Idaho Falls Zoo on August 28 for a couple of hours, and then is scheduled to be parked at the city's Monster Truck Insanity event, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM. On Saturday, those who wish to see it can stop at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM.

The weinermobile has made a few trips through Twin Falls in recent years. They were even hiring for drivers earlier in the year. I wonder if anyone has even been pulled over by highway patrol while driving it. That would have certainly caused some rubbernecking.

Those who want to see the historic automobile can just take the two hour drive northeast to Idaho Falls. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile also has scheduled stops in Blackfoot and Rigby later this year.