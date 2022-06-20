Our Next Governor Will Come From Idaho’s Ugliest Town?

Get our free mobile app

What do Brad Little and Ammon Bundy have in common? Both are candidates for Governor and both call Emmett home. A travel website lists Emmett as the ugliest city in Idaho. It’s really not much more than a small town and it has become a bedroom community for people working in Boise. Let me tell you something about these surveys and place ratings. It’s highly unlikely the writer ever visited Idaho, much less Emmett.

I don’t mean to hurt your feelings if you’re from King Hill, Santa, Richfield, Caldwell, or Kellogg. Maybe those places aren’t all cities but I’ve been to all of them and they make Emmett look like the Emerald City.

I also came across videos on the city’s website and after watching them, I think I would enjoy living in Emmett. It sure looks like a great place to be a kid. You get a Tom Sawyer sort of vibe from what I can see.

By the way, some of you might claim another candidate could be elected Governor and from somewhere other than Emmett. Look, a lot of people tell me Bundy isn’t electable but this is Idaho. He probably has a much better chance than a Democrat! Ammon once told me once that he’s never actually seen Brad Little around town, which might suggest the Governor has a rental somewhere nearer to his office.

I’ll also mention that two men with such different approaches to politics have both found Emmett a good place to call home. Another plus for Emmett and surrounding Gem County.

