Out of State Liberals Spend Millions to Seize Idaho

Vote NO is being outspent by a margin of ten to one. If the figures I’ve heard are accurate. A Magic Valley Liberty Alliance spokesman told me the money backing a yes vote is now at 4.5 million dollars. The no campaign had less than half a million dollars to invest. The figures suggest the yes side is being bankrolled by out-of-state liberals.

At a public forum in Twin Falls last week, a question was asked of the audience. Why do outsiders want to control Idaho? In unison, several people were replaying. “Land,” was what they said. Idaho is rich in minerals that would propel the green energy movement, but the hemp clothing crowd contradicts itself by insisting the minerals stay underground.

Most of these ballot issues in states this year are focused on the mineral-rich western states with conservative governance.

If you’re confused by Proposition 1, why even consider a yes vote? If you don’t know, then vote no!

One other comment. I’ve heard a commercial from the Yes camp where a fellow identifies as a native Idahoan. Yet to my ears, he has an Inland North Dialect, which is how people speak in the Great Lakes region. If you need an example, it’s the dialect you hear when Jim Risch speaks.

Is it possible an actor from the Great Lakes is playing an Idaho veteran?

If I’m wrong, I’m still a no-vote. If I’m right, then it casts doubt on the entire yes movement. We're up against an evil monolith.



