Pair Accused of Burglaries in Multiple S. Idaho Counties

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men are behind bars in southern Idaho accused of multiple burglaries in several counties.

Leslie Mabrey, 59, of Elk Bend, Idaho and Shawn Horner, 38, of Linton, North Dakota were both arrested on March 13, in Lincoln County by Idaho State Police after witnesses allegedly seen the two commit a burglary, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office. The two men are accused of being involved with at least two burglaries at two different ranches in Carey.

Blaine County detectives are working with ISP on a full list of items taken during the burglaries, but so far have found a saddle, saddle stand, bows used for hunting, and one firearm. Both men have been charged with one felony count of burglary.

Shawn Horner, Blaine County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, Horner was arraigned on March 23, and is being held on a $10,000 Blaine County bond and a $10,000 Lincoln County Bond.

Leslie Mabrey, Blaine County Sheriff' Office

Mabrey is waiting arraignment and is being held on a $25,000 Blaine County bond as well as a $25,000 Lincoln County bond.