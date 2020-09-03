Parents Charged After 9-year-old Dies in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian couple are behind bars after their nine-year-old son was taken to the hospital not breathing and later died.

According to the Meridian Police Department, father Erik Osuna-Gutierez and stepmother Monique Osuna have been arrested and charged with one count of felony injury to a child and are in the Ada County Jail following the September 1, death of their nine-year-old son. Police said in a statement officers responded to a call at around 9:39 p.m. to a call of a young male not breathing.

Officers found the boy not breathing and no heartbeat and began performing CPR until medical crews arrived. The child was taken to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead. Officers allege they found evidence of abuse on the child and investigated further resulting in the arrests of the two parents. Three other children living at the home, ages nine, four, and four months, were put into protective custody.