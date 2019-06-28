Parking Cars As A Capital Offense

First new car I ever bought came straight off a showroom floor. It had gold colored wheels and gold trim on green. I drove to a grocery store going home and parked it as far away from the store doors as I could. Away from other shoppers trying to park the shortest walk from the checkout.

At least with a small car you don’t give them as much space to scrape, dent and foul.

When I came out some jackass had parked next to me on the far end of the lot and swung a door into my new car. When the moron came back from his shopping, I wasn’t very Christian. The oaf just gave me a vacant stare. If I owned a classic VW, I wouldn’t even consider a shopping trip. After all, there’s no such thing as justifiable homicide and if you encountered the same oaf you would be doing a slow burn, although.

