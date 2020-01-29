TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a new irrigation line will force the closure of parts of Falls Ave in West Twin Falls beginning the first week of February. The city of Twin Falls announced contractors will begin installing the line on Feb. 3, through Feb. 5, on Falls that runs west from Grandview to North College Road near the Sunway Soccer Complex. Thru traffic will not be allowed on Falls during the construction, however people who live in the area will have continued access. The irrigation line is for the new Perrine Point subdivision. The city recommends drivers use North College Road to get to the soccer complex.

City of Twin Falls