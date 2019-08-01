Pastors Press For End To Abortion In Twin Falls And Idaho

A trio of biblically based pastors are behind an effort to ban abortion in Twin Falls. The effort is gaining steam. This includes a presentation at Eastside Baptist Church by two State Legislators promoting a bill for a statewide ban. An attempt failed earlier this year as the bill never made it to committee. It also lacked support from some pro-life organizations that fear lawsuits and an end to their organizations if their mission is ever fulfilled.

Pastors Christopher Folkerts, Paul Thompson and Bear Morton are hosting the legislative delegation. The pastors also plan to take their case to the Twin Falls City Council. They’ll speak on behalf of a ban at next Monday’s council meeting.

While you meet many people who publicly oppose abortion, sadly, many won’t follow their own beliefs if someone making the proposal isn’t personally popular or is disliked by some establishment figures.

The pastors suggest people put aside personal conflicts and instead unite in support of the unborn.