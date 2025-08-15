The roar appeared to come out of nowhere. Then a jet screamed low over the neighborhood, over the Snake River Canyon, and then it sounded like the aircraft continued north. Even before the air show begins at the airport this weekend, the Magic Valley is being treated to a warm-up with the Blue Angels.

The Navy’s demonstration team is doing some stretching exercises before the main event.

READ MORE: When is the Blue Angels Show in Twin Falls, Idaho?

A friend of mine served with the Air Force equivalent, the Thunderbirds. He told me stories about the 1970s, when flying was still a lot like the Wild West. Back in the day, the pilots would have a couple of shots of whiskey before climbing into the skies. Today, most are temperate, and no alcohol is allowed 48 hours before a flight.

He overslept one morning before a show in the Deep South, and he was streaking through a small town in his car to get to the event. He joked he was pulled over by the Sheriff, who wasn’t pleased. Then, when the man with the badge learned why my buddy, Steve, was in a rush, the Sheriff provided an escort the rest of the way. And you thought these things only happened in the movies!

My friendship got me an invitation to a show and a seat in the VIP tent. I brought along another mutual friend, an old Marine who had been part of an action in Cambodia. I drove, because he had to make several stops for beer on the way to and from the event. But when we crossed one state line, he refrained from drinking because he respected open container laws.

I’m not saying the cultural changes are wrong, but the old stories are great.