Paulette Jordan Exits Stage Left

What happens to Paulette Jordan after Election Day? If you listen to left-leaning national political media she’s a star.

My impression is she’s a race-hustler. Looking to divide people into camps.

Had she been running for a statewide office in California or Massachusetts she may have broken some barriers.

National media isn’t on the ground much in Idaho. I suspect all of the salons in Boise and Sun Valley where she has been praised will give her their votes. Otherwise, I never saw her campaign catch fire after her party’s primary.

My impression is she’s a race-hustler. Looking to divide people into camps. The victims and the oppressors. In a place like Idaho I wouldn’t think it’s a winning strategy. In one late national profile (this week) a writer suggests Jordan is looking at show business options beyond Idaho. A newspaper columnist named Chuck Malloy offered the same theory months ago. Of course, unlike national media he’s based here, however. Aside from political media I’m not aware anyone at CNN knows much about Jordan or even cares about her “historic” effort.