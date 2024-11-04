2 Idaho Neighbors Fear Election Day Rioting and Call Out Troops

Nevada and Washington State are calling up the National Guard.

I assume nobody expects rioting in Elko County. The conservatives who live there are too busy working to torch polling locations.

Clark County could be a different story—the same with King County in Washington State. I don’t see much unrest in the Spokane and Yakima valleys.

For all the talk about Republicans staging an insurgency if they’re unhappy with the day’s results, the actions by our neighboring states suggest it’s the liberals who are going to have a tantrum if things don’t go their way. Look for a repeat of the mostly peaceful protests from the summer of 2020.

If we see our blue cities go up in flames, you can lay the blame at the feet of legacy news media and the lefties in Hollywood.

If you thought the media meltdown was intense on Election Night in 2016, you haven’t seen anything yet. The left-wing hysteria from newsrooms had been on display months before voting began. The people who whine the most about misinformation and disinformation are even being called out by fellow travelers.

In some cases, burning blue cities would be a form of urban renewal, but the already overburdened insurance industry will then raise rates, which the media will then blame on climate change.

If Harris wins, I don’t expect much from true Americans. It’ll be like the Tea Party reaction in 2012. The brigades will hibernate for a few years and then emerge along with a new champion. Likely J.D. Vance. Then the media hysterics will begin anew, and the goading of the leftist street thugs.

Get our free mobile app