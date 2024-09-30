Eyesores, Clutter and Politicians Unleashed in Idaho

Remember they’ll be with us for only a few more weeks. They should all be picked up a few days after the election, five weeks away. Some convey an important message, others just come across as clutter. How often have you been at an intersection and seen a dozen various signs mixed? Can you process all of them before the light turns green?

The cleverest were the Sheriff Carter signs, multiple signs spelling out Tom Carter’s name. This was done to appease code inspectors who ride herd on the size of signs. The Carter signs, some shaped like a badge, are retired as the man is retiring.

While out for a weekend walk I saw a sign that looked like an orphan, on a corner that will soon be dominated by another dozen or more. The candidate is a Democrat in a district where his party could caucus in a closet. The sign claims he’ll fight extremism. His opponent is Republican State Representative Lance Clow. To my knowledge, Mr. Clow, a retired banker, has never been accused of extremism! I’m reminded of an old Monty Python sketch about the boring life of a stockbroker.



I suppose the Democrat hopes to capitalize on a similar-sounding first name. I guess the goal is to fool low-information voters. From my experience, those are mostly Democrats.

Just remember, sign defacing and theft is a crime. And today, there are cameras everywhere, and voters are increasingly unwilling to put up with old campaign hijinks.

