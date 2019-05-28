People Keep Breaking In To Twin Falls Vehicles

We have been hearing about it more and more lately. People are breaking in to homes and vehicles more often. This weekend it happened right outside my house.

I had some family in town over the long weekend so we had more vehicles parked along the road than usual. I park my vehicle on the road every single night and fortunately never had an incident. Unfortunately the same could not be said for a friend of mine.

My friend came over and was not planning on staying long. Well, they ended up staying the night and the next morning was missing a gun, bow and wallet. I will never blame anyone for being the victim of a theft, especially because I am positive it was an inadvertent thing to leave any of those belongings in their vehicle. Like I said they were supposed to just be passing through.

We also got a report of someone getting their Oakley sunglasses stolen out of their vehicle as well. He suggested that with school out for the summer these incidents will likely get worse.

I like to believe I live in a safe neighborhood and I will chalk this up to a random one time incident. However, I will say make sure you don't leave anything in your vehicle and always lock your car.