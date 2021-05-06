College of Southern Idaho Will Host 12 Graduation Ceremonies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There will be 12 separate graduation ceremonies at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) beginning Friday and spanning into Saturday.

CSI announced the first will get underway at 9 a.m. on Friday and will continue through the day as well as Saturday with the last scheduled at 6:30 p.m. The reason is to spread people out and allow for social distancing. Those in attendance will be required to wear a face covering, regardless of age.

Anyone wanting to attend a commencement ceremony will have to obtain a ticket from a graduate beforehand, CSI will not issue guest tickets. The commencement ceremonies will be live streamed at the CSI website.

The guest speaker this year is Braxten Nielson, a former CSI Rodeo team member. In 2017 Braxton broke his back in a rodeo accident and was told he would never walk again. Against the odds he walked out of the hospital after months of persistent hard work.

