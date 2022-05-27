Twin Falls High Graduates Get Head Start with College Degrees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A record number of graduating Twin Falls students have gotten a head start in college thanks to a dual credit program. The Twin Falls School District announced 36 seniors from Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge high schools have graduated with a college associates degree. The district said more student than ever before have taken advantage of funding provided by the State of Idaho to help pay for dual credit courses that allow students to receive their AA degrees when they graduate high school. According to the TFSD, students took nearly 800 courses to earn 2,779 college credits. That is about $206,397 in funding provided by Advanced Opportunities. The effort requires a lot of early planning by the students and parents which usually begins at the middle school level. The school district said it made sure to set up a program that ensures there are qualified teachers, cooperation with area community colleges, and support system for students who want to pursue an early college education. “Having this number of students receive college degrees while in high school is an accomplishment to be proud of, not just for the student but also for our school system,” said Dr. Brady Dickinson, Superintendent of Schools for the TFSD in a statement. “It takes an immense effort by all involved to have this quantity of students reach this level in their academic career.”

