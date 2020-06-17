Pet Vloggers Share Video Of Dog-Friendly Twin Falls Adventures

A recent Magic Valley video uploaded to YouTube shows that not just humans have a good time spending a day out at one of the many beautiful hiking and kayaking spots found throughout Twin Falls County. Dogs are also very fond of the Snake River.

A June 13, 2020, nearly 10-minute video uploaded on the YouTube channel Modern K9 Vlog is a great watch for people who enjoy including their dogs when heading outdoors. It begins with some nice serene music, and a dog owner floating down the Snake River Canyon with her two pets "Apollo" and "Heidi." Stops with the animals at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, Perrine Bridge and Shoshone Falls are also featured.

It's obvious that these two people don't go anywhere without their dogs. The couple's channel has more than 2,000 subscribers, and showcases their U.S. travel adventures with their pets. The dogs are seen in the upload sniffing around trails beneath the Perrine Bridge, floating on kayaks down the Snake River and navigating the lookout site at Shoshone Falls. The vloggers were even safety conscious enough to equip their dogs with life vests of their own.

The vloggers also share a link to a patio, dog-friendly restaurant, toward the end of the video. The production fades at just over nine-minutes with the dogs taking in some southern Idaho sunshine aboard their owners' kayak. They seemed to really enjoy the outing.