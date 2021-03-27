PHOTOS: Fire Department Responds to Fire at Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls ID
The Twin Falls Fire department has confirmed through social media that they have been on the scene of a structure fire at Amalgamated Sugar on Orchard Street in Twin Falls, Idaho. They are fighting the fire with help from Rock Creek Fire District.
The Twin Falls Fire Department is also reporting that Jerome Fire Department and other agencies have been called in, along with additional crew to help protect the city. They are providing updates through their Facebook Page, embedded below.
No information is yet available as to what caused the fire and we haven't been able to determine whether anyone has been injured.
We will continue to follow this and provide more information as it becomes available.
