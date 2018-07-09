Photos: Smoke From Martin Fire Drifts Into Southern Idaho

Amelia Jannetta

I spent this past weekend doing some hiking and kayaking in the Hagerman area, and noticed smoke from a fire burning in Nevada had found its way to southern Idaho.

The Martin Fire has burned more than 300,000 acres as is currently just 8% contained, according to the most recent information found on the Great Basin Coordination Center's Twitter site . The fire is covering nearly 60 miles, according to wildfiretoday.com , and is the likely culprit that is sending smoke our way.

Along with my wife, we managed to take some photos of how conditions were on Saturday while we hiked around several spots between Hagerman and Twin Falls.

Greg Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta,

Greg Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta