Pickup Loads of Trash Removed from State Land Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Piles of trash, old furniture, and appliances were recently cleaned up from state owned land near Wendell that is a popular dumping ground and shooting area. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) said agency employees and volunteers helped take three pickup loads and three trailer loads of garbage from the area about six miles north of Wendell that is used for grazing that generates money for public schools in the state. Officials say the area has become a problem in the last few years with more and more trash being illegally dumped more recently.

A public and free dump station is only a few miles away for people to legally dump trash. “While we want Idahoans to enjoy recreating on endowment land, it is a privilege, not a right,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller. “Grazing and other management activities generate revenue for public schools on this land. The public is free to use these lands as a secondary privilege only if their activities do not cause damage or disturb current management activities.” A lot of the trash left out on the endowment land is used for target practice and recreational shooting.

In past instances the Department of Lands has had to close off endowment lands to certain recreational activities because of abuse. The revenue generated off the lands given to the state by the federal government at statehood goes back to help fund public schools. The public is asked to report any suspected illegal dumping by calling the local sheriff's office and provided a vehicle description and license plate if possible. Anyone who wants to help adopt and clean up the area can call IDL Eastern Supervisory Field Office in Jerome at 208-324-2561

