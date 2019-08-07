Places You Can Get Enhanced Concealed Carry Permit In Twin Falls

In the state of Idaho you are allowed to conceal carry as long as you are over the age of 18. If you want an enhanced permit that gets recognized by more states and you can conceal over state boarder, there are several places you can take the enhanced class.

1 Sportsman's Warehouse Once a month Legal Heat offers an enhanced concealed carry permit class at Sportsman's Warehouse. Classes are on a Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The next available class is this Saturday August 10th. It's $99 in advance, $110 at the door.

2 College of Southern Idaho Occasionally the College of Southern Idaho will offer enhanced concealed carry classes. Keep an eye on their calendar for upcoming dates.

3 Brothers In Arms Brothers In Arms is in Filer, so no not Twin Falls, but they do offer classes just the same. They offer a 2 day class, one at their store on Main St in Filer and then a day on the range. Cost is $99.

4 Patriot Defense Located in Buhl, they offer private classes and concealed carry classes. This one is offered in a single day class. You can contact them for all the information you need.

5 Other Locations There are plenty of other locations around the Magic and Treasure Valleys to get a concealed carry permit if something else works better with your schedule. Check out a list of upcoming ones on this website.