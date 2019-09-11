Planet Fitness Opening In Twin Falls This November

Barring any complications, Planet Fitness in Twin Falls is slated to open their doors mid to late November, even though a precise date could not be given. The club has some pretty cool amenities that they are going to be offering as well.

I had the chance to talk to the General Manager of the coming Planet Fitness in Twin Falls. They will be located at 1763 Fillmore Street at the old fabric store behind Costco. Right now they have presale available both online and at the Magic Valley Mall by Hobby Lobby starting September 23rd. Members that have purchased the presale tickets online can go in and get their keys and even try out the hydro lounge and massage chairs that are going to be available to those who get the $20 per month Black Card.

Planet Fitness focuses on a "judge free zone" so they don't really cater to people who body build or power lift. They try to cater to first time gym goers so they feel comfortable and not intimidated. They even posted an online virtual tour of what it is going to look like when they finally open their doors.

Planet Fitness also partnered with the Boys and Girls club to stand against bullying so they will be taking donations at their presale location that will be donated to that cause.

They have two prices available for those interested in going to Planet Fitness. They have a $10 per month price that gets you access to the gym and unlimited access to Home Club. For $20 per month plus tax you can that and use of any Planet Fitness, you can bring a guest, use the hydromassage, tanning, use of Total Body Enhancement, massage chair, 50% off drinks and more. Right now you can get started for 25 cents.