Please Help Find: Pocatello Teen Missing Since June 13

A southeastern Idaho teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Takoda Jason Merrill Brainard? He was reported missing on Saturday, June 13, 2020, according to his profile with the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Brainard, 17, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighs 140 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and navy-colored shorts. He is 5'10".

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Takoda Brainard, please contact the Pocatello Police Department, at 208-234-6100.